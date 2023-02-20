IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Meet the new Michigan GOP chair: An election denier who believes in demons

American Voices

Meet the new Michigan GOP chair: An election denier who believes in demons

Michigan Republicans have chosen far-right podcast host Kristina Karamo to lead the party through the next presidential election. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold discusses why Karamo's win is dangerous for democracy.Feb. 20, 2023

