IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Medical expert weighs in on what happened to Damar Hamlin

    03:47
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Robert Garcia: McCarthy has given away the keys to the far-right

    05:30

  • House GOP prioritizes chaos over governing

    02:47

  • What the Jan. 6 committee means for Biden’s legacy

    03:31

  • House bill paves the way for Puerto Rican statehood

    03:30

  • Kevin McCarthy scrambles to find enough GOP votes to become House Speaker

    04:26

  • Argentina’s high stakes in the World Cup final

    02:46

  • Mass shootings on the rise 10 years after Sandy Hook

    05:15

  • The ongoing fight for asylum seekers and real immigration reform

    04:08

  • Jan. 6 Committee considering recommending three charges against Donald Trump

    04:22

  • Texas Republicans go after abortion pills

    02:06

  • How Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover endangers the free press

    03:47

  • 'He does not inspire confidence': Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s ongoing speaker battle

    04:01

  • As Jan. 6 committee ends, the DOJ investigation is ‘speeding up’

    03:31

  • U.S. officials arrest Libyan national in connection with 1988 bombing of Pan Am 103

    01:08

  • Supreme Court considers fate of our democracy

    05:29

  • Senator Sinema’s decision to leave Democratic Party upends 2024 election map

    04:24

  • Jan. 6 committee weighing criminal referrals as it prepares final report

    03:40

  • 'Elections have consequences': Congresswomen urge Democrats to deliver for women voters

    03:23

  • Jotaka Eaddy: Criticizing Brittney Griner’s return is 'Un-American'

    03:45

American Voices

Medical expert weighs in on what happened to Damar Hamlin

03:47

Damar Hamlin is recovering remarkably after having a heart attack on the football field. But he’s still in critical condition. Dr. Uche Blackstock, MSNBC medical contributor and founder & CEO of Advancing Health Equity, joined guest host Julián Castro on American Voices to discuss what happened to Hamlin and whether he’ll ever be able to play football again. Jan. 8, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Medical expert weighs in on what happened to Damar Hamlin

    03:47
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Robert Garcia: McCarthy has given away the keys to the far-right

    05:30

  • House GOP prioritizes chaos over governing

    02:47

  • What the Jan. 6 committee means for Biden’s legacy

    03:31

  • House bill paves the way for Puerto Rican statehood

    03:30

  • Kevin McCarthy scrambles to find enough GOP votes to become House Speaker

    04:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All