Media Matters President Responds to Elon Musk Lawsuit Threat

Elon Musk’s social media platform “X,” previously known as Twitter, is losing its biggest advertisers. Musk is blaming it on Media Matters for highlighting antisemitism on the platform, and says he plans to file a lawsuit against the media watchdog on Monday. Media Matters president Angelo Carusone joined American Voices' guest host Paola Ramos to respond in his first interview since Musk threatened to take legal action.Nov. 19, 2023