American Voices

Media Matters president: Jan. 6 hearing ‘dominated’ social media

02:51

Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters, says the January 6 Committee’s first hearing attracted a major audience online. “It is almost every day that the right-leaning content dominates,” says Carusone. “The day after [the hearing], that wasn’t the case. News and left-leaning content had the disproportionate share of the voice.”June 12, 2022

