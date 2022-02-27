Medal of Honor recipient on the reality of ground war in Ukraine
Colonel Jack Jacobs, recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor for valor on the battlefield, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what Ukrainian soldiers and freedom fighters can expect in the days and weeks to come.Feb. 27, 2022
