    McCaffrey: Attacks from multiple countries would be a 'major threat' to Israel

American Voices

McCaffrey: Attacks from multiple countries would be a 'major threat' to Israel

Retired Gen. Barry McCaffrey discusses the threat posed to Israel if other forces were to launch attacks on the country and how U.S. actions so far could be seen as a deterrent.Oct. 8, 2023

    NSC confirms death of several American citizens in Israel

