Max Boot: 'The Republican party is becoming an increasingly authoritarian party'

From continued lies about the 2020 presidential elections to fear-mongering about migration at the southern border, the Republican party appears to be more in favor of enflaming culture wars rather than proposing helpful legislation. Host of MSNBC’s American Voices Alicia Menendez debunks the GOP’s latest myths and speaks with Eugene Daniels, MSNBC Political Contributor, Politico White House Reporter and Playbook Co-Author, Washington Post Columnist Max Boot, Senior Fellow for National Security Studies at Council on Foreign Relations, and Katie Paris, Founder of “Red Wine and Blue”.