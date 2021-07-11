Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayana Pressley on voting, student debt, capital punishment

Just a few days out from President Biden’s speech on voting rights in Philadelphia, “American Voices” host, Alicia Menendez, talks with one of Congress’ most progressive members about Republicans’ sustained attack on your right to cast a ballot. Representative Ayana Pressley of Massachusetts tells Alicia why James Clyburn’s latest proposal on voting rights doesn’t go far enough, and what actions she’d like to see the President take on student debt and the death penalty.