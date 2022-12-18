Mass shootings on the rise 10 years after Sandy Hook

This week marked 10 years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown Connecticut, where 20 students and six teachers were killed. The number of mass shootings have increased at an alarming rate since then. Former congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel- Powell is a senior advisor at Giffords, an organization that seeks to end gun violence in the U.S. She joined American Voices to discuss. Dec. 18, 2022