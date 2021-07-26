Mask and vaccine mandates come into question amid rising Covid cases

The Delta variant has reached all 50 states, unvaccinated Americans account for nearly all Covid deaths, and cities like Los Angeles and St. Louis are now calling for everyone, including the vaccinated, to mask-up indoors. So with the pandemic still in play, could federal mask mandates and vaccine mandates help? Dr. Nahid Bhadelia and Politico White House reporter Eugene Daniels join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what mandates for a politicized pandemic could look like.