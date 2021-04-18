Marq Claxton: Until we get to the point where we’re honest about race, we’re just moving in circles

President Biden’s administration is taking steps to address police brutality and racial injustice in a tangible way, but the road to equality is paved with difficulties. Activist, MSNBC Contributor, and Host of “UNDISTRACTED” Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Retired NYPD Detective & Director of the Black Law Enforcement Alliance Marq Claxton, and Howard University Associate Professor of Political Science Keneshia Grant joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what’s needed on the federal and local level to address the issue of police violence.