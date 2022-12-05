IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Mar-a-Lago judge faces 'serious reputational damage' for appointing special master

    02:52
American Voices

Mar-a-Lago judge faces ‘serious reputational damage’ for appointing special master

02:52

In the ruling to remove the Mar-a-Lago special master, the appeals court argued Judge Aileen Cannon got the case “indefensibly wrong,” says former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance. She discusses the consequences for Judge Cannon’s career with MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez.Dec. 5, 2022

