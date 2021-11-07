Mandate fight: Federal appeals court puts stay on Biden’s vaccine mandate for U.S. companies

A U.S. Federal appeals court issued a stay freezing the Biden administration's efforts which would require workers at U.S. companies with at least 100 employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or be tested weekly. Melissa Murray, an MSNBC Contributor and Faculty Director at the Birnbaum Women’s Leadership Network at the NYU School Of Law, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the fate of work vaccine mandates, and weighs in on the Supreme Court hearing two challenges against Texas’s near-ban on abortion.Nov. 7, 2021