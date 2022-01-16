Man demands Rabbi being held hostage at Texas synagogue call Rabbi in NYC
01:29
Share this -
copied
Officials in Colleyville, Texas, say NYPD Counterterrorism personnel are on the ground in Texas after the man holding a Rabbi hostage at a synagogue demanded he calls another Rabbi in New York City. Police say so far, no injuries have been reported. Jan. 16, 2022
UP NEXT
Man holds rabbi, potentially others hostage in synagogue, wants release of Aafia Siddiqui
06:20
At least one firefighter injured after fire at New Jersey chemical plant
01:23
Watch: Bodycam shows Miami officer free dolphin trapped in fishing net
02:14
Video game giant Activision Blizzard faces worker walkout
05:14
President Biden considers taking executive action on police reform
08:03
Ohio Supreme Court battles partisan gerrymandering in redistricting process