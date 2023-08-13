Majority of voters favor abortion rights, Ohio is latest example

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ohio residents voted against a ballot measure that would make it hard to enshrine abortion rights This makes it the latest of several states that have passed or rejected referendums to protect the procedure. With Ohio being a swing state, this has major implications for upcoming elections. Elizabeth Walters, chair of the Ohio Democratic Party, joined American Voices host Alicia Menendez to discuss.   Aug. 13, 2023

