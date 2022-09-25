Major structural changes need to be made for Puerto Rico

Nearly a week after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, thousands of residents on the island are still without food and water. The storm exacerbated many ongoing crises on the island, including the fact that residents often go without electricity and basic necessities. Xiomara Caro Diaz, the executive director of the Maria Fund, has been in Puerto Rico and joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to highlight the devastating impact the storm had on the island. Sept. 25, 2022