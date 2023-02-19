IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
American Voices

Lawsuit: Fox News hosts knew Trump’s election lies were bogus

02:32

A newly released court finding shows Fox News executives, hosts, and producers did not believe Donald Trump’s Big Lie of a stolen election. However, the network aired debunked claims about the 2020 election anyway. A political panel joined American Voices with guest host Paola Ramos to discuss the damage of spreading the Big Lie. Feb. 19, 2023

