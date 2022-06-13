IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Law enforcement analyst calls white supremacist groups 'the apparatus of organized hate'

    03:45
American Voices

Law enforcement analyst calls white supremacist groups 'the apparatus of organized hate'

03:45

Thirty-one members of the White Supremacist group, Patriot Front, were arrested for conspiring to riot in Idaho. They were arrested near a pride event and are suspected of having plans to disrupt it. MSNBC law enforcement analyst Jim Cavanaugh joined former HUD secretary Julián Castro on American Voices to discuss. June 13, 2022

