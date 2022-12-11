Latina workers continue facing wage gap

Each year, Latina Equal Pay Day symbolizes how much longer it takes Latina workers to earn the same as white, non-Hispanic men. This year, that date was on Dec. 8, and in 2021, that date was marked on Oct. 21, nearly two months earlier than this year. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by founder and President of Justice for Migrant Women, Mónica Ramírez, who chairs the National Latina Equal Pay Day campaign, to discuss the changes needed to finally close the pay gap.Dec. 11, 2022