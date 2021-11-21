Kyle Rittenhouse and Ahmaud Arbery trials test limits of self-defense in America

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Wisconsin and the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial in Georgia are both exposing America’s self-defense laws. MSNBC Legal Analyst Kristen Gibbons Feden, Judith Browne Dianis, executive director of the Advancement Project, and former Mayor of Stockton Michael Tubbs joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the inequalities in the justice system. Nov. 21, 2021