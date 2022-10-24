IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The other tight Senate races to watch out for in the midterm elections

    05:42

  • 'This is what violence is': Arizona voters cite voter intimidation ahead of tight races

    03:10

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell: ‘Ukraine’s fight for democracy is our fight for democracy’

    03:16

  • NBC News poll shows historic interest in midterm elections

    03:45

  • The success of Siete foods

    01:53
  • Now Playing

    Kelly Loeffler’s text messages show she approved staffer acting as fake Trump elector

    02:33
  • UP NEXT

    How abortion rights and the economy are linked

    02:11

  • Georgia’s record-high early voting turnout not with challenges to voters

    03:23

  • Campaigns focusing on motivating voters ahead of 2022 midterms

    02:41

  • 'My Broken Language': An exploration of multicultural identity hits the stage

    07:08

  • ‘A five-alarm fire’: Michigan’s Jocelyn Benson on election deniers running for Secy. of State

    04:47

  • 'Politicians should not be in our doctor’s offices': President of Emily’s List weighs in on GOP abortion restrictions

    03:47

  • Jan. 6 committee investigating potential Secret Service cover-up

    03:30

  • Biden: Republicans ‘telling us’ what they would do with power

    02:32

  • Kevin McCarthy’s threatens to cut Ukraine aid at a vital moment

    02:03

  • 'Those are not Wisconsin values': Lt. Gov. Barnes talks high-stakes midterm race against Sen. Ron Johnson

    04:01

  • Voters frustrated with inflation weeks ahead of midterm elections

    03:39

  • 'Con Pollo': How Jimmy Fallon’s new children’s book encourages bilingualism in kids

    04:50

  • ‘Rising Against Asian Hate’: A new documentary explores a rise in AAPI hate crimes

    02:57

  • Political strategists explain why Herschel Walker is unfit to serve in U.S. Senate

    02:59

American Voices

Kelly Loeffler’s text messages show she approved staffer acting as fake Trump elector

02:33

Former Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia was part of the plot to overturn the 2020 election results, according to text conversations obtained by The Atlanta Journal Constitution. Political reporter Greg Bluestein joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss Loeffler’s change of heart on January 6 and her testimony to the Fulton County, Georgia grand jury.Oct. 24, 2022

  • The other tight Senate races to watch out for in the midterm elections

    05:42

  • 'This is what violence is': Arizona voters cite voter intimidation ahead of tight races

    03:10

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell: ‘Ukraine’s fight for democracy is our fight for democracy’

    03:16

  • NBC News poll shows historic interest in midterm elections

    03:45

  • The success of Siete foods

    01:53
  • Now Playing

    Kelly Loeffler’s text messages show she approved staffer acting as fake Trump elector

    02:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All