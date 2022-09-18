IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Justice Kagan warns legitimacy of Supreme Court is on the line

American Voices

Justice Kagan warns legitimacy of Supreme Court is on the line

02:44

Following the Dobbs decision ending the right to abortion access, Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan is warning the legitimacy of the Court is at stake. Michele Goodwin, Chancellor's Professor of Law at the University of California, Irvine joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the fallout of the end of Roe. Sept. 18, 2022

    Justice Kagan warns legitimacy of Supreme Court is on the line

