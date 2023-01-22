Justice Department finds additional documents at Biden's Delaware home

- UP NEXT
Biden marks two years in office06:26
U.S. hits debt limit, sets stage for political battle01:32
U.S. to hit debt ceiling tomorrow03:14
One-on-One with John Hendrickson10:21
New push for voting rights protections02:16
Friday Nightcap: House GOP’s first week in power11:37
Lawrence on Trump's 'blaring pathological lies' about docs probe09:25
Special counsel to investigate Biden documents case03:59
House GOP makes abortion bills priority in week one02:46
Biden makes first public comments after discovery of classified docs03:37
Details of Biden classified documents story deflate right-wing 'whataboutism'04:07
House GOP passes rules package02:39
Psaki: People saw ‘government working’ at Biden & McConnell event06:47
'Profoundly productive' Democratic Congress closes with admirable record04:56
Biden diversifying federal courts ‘an incredibly big deal,’ legal expert says07:01
The Last Thing: Silence is complicity01:56
Elizabeth Warren: ‘Good policy is good politics’07:40
The Last Thing: “True Colors”01:28
Rep. Stanton: Griner’s release is ‘a great day for all Americans’04:53
Ron Klain on Warnock's win and Biden's 'historic' midterm performance07:55
- UP NEXT
Biden marks two years in office06:26
U.S. hits debt limit, sets stage for political battle01:32
U.S. to hit debt ceiling tomorrow03:14
One-on-One with John Hendrickson10:21
New push for voting rights protections02:16
Friday Nightcap: House GOP’s first week in power11:37
Play All