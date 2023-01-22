IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
American Voices

Justice Department finds additional documents at Biden's Delaware home

The Department of Justice said they found at least six additional documents after searching President Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, for 13 hours. The White House says the items were from Biden's time as vice president as well as a U.S. Senator. NBC News' Allie Raffa shares the latest.Jan. 22, 2023

