The behavior of the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is raising serious ethical red flags, and some Democrats are calling for him to recuse himself. The Nation's justice correspondent Elie Mystal joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss why Justice Thomas is in hot water.April 4, 2022
GOP lawmakers target LGBTQ+ youth in Florida’s new culture war
05:04
Now Playing
Justice Clarence Thomas has a Ginni problem
05:40
UP NEXT
Rep. Swalwell: Putin should forever be isolated as a world leader
04:52
Marie Yovanovitch on the massacre in Bucha
07:19
Jan. 6 Committee members urge DOJ to prosecute Trump
06:19
Julián Castro explains how Democrats need to message on immigration