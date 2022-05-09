Julián Castro: 'This is just one more step in the Trumpification of Texas Republicans'

Days after the draft ruling on Roe v. Wade was made public, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told a right-wing radio station his state could challenge a 40-year-old Supreme Court decision requiring states to offer free public education to all children, including undocumented kids. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by MSNBC political analyst Julián Castro. They discuss the impact it could have on undocumented children and their families and the political and economic impact it could have on Texas.May 9, 2022