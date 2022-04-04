Julián Castro explains how Democrats need to message on immigration
05:34
As the Biden administration moves to end Title 42, the GOP led by Trump is prepared to once again weaponize immigration to rile up their base. Julián Castro joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the decision to lift Title 42 and how Democrats need to ramp up their messaging on immigration to combat Republican talking points on the border. April 4, 2022
Julián Castro explains how Democrats need to message on immigration