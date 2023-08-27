Julian Castro: Certain republicans have created a climate of hate

A white gunman carried out a racial charged shooting in Jacksonville, Florida over the weekend where he killed three Black Americans at a Dollar General Store. Some say republican policies like Florida governor Ron DeSantis' "Stop Woke Act" and his banning lessons about race from Florida schools have created the climate of hate that led to the shooting. MSNBC political analyst and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro joined American Voices host Alicia Menendez to discuss. Aug. 27, 2023