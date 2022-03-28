Judge Jackson could help restore public faith in the Supreme Court
06:35
Share this -
copied
Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson could help restore public faith in the Supreme Court by helping the court look more reflective of the American people. But experts say with what is likely to be a long-standing conservative majority, the Supreme Court could soon start rolling back basic rights. MSNBC's Alicia Menendez and her panel discuss what's to come for the court.March 28, 2022
Do sanctions work?
04:05
America’s open door for Ukrainians should be standard for refugees
02:55
QAnon conspiracy tightening its grip on the GOP
04:16
January 6 committee divided over Ginni Thomas’ texts
04:31
Now Playing
Judge Jackson could help restore public faith in the Supreme Court
06:35
UP NEXT
War in Ukraine refocuses America’s role on the global stage