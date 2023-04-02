Judge from Trump Org. trial to oversee hush money case

Acting New York Supreme Court justice Juan Merchan will preside over the criminal prosecution of former President Trump after signing off on a plea deal with Trump Org. executive Allen Weisselberg last year. Judge Merchan is “known for playing it really fair,” says New York University law professor Melissa Murray. She joined MSNBC’s Symone Sanders-Townsend to share a preview of Merchan’s courtroom style.April 2, 2023