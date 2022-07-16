IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Judge blocks protections for LGBTQ students and workers

    00:42
  • UP NEXT

    “The picture of the fist-bump is going to haunt President Biden for years” 

    05:37

  • Legal Historian: The anti-abortion movement isn’t done dragging America to a darker place

    06:59

  • The Last Thing: Trolling Dr. Oz

    03:01

  • Podesta: Manchin ‘single handedly doomed humanity’ with climate veto

    05:10

  • Losing again: MAGA 'hearsay' defense crashes as officer confirms Trump tried to join violent march

    05:32

  • Indicted Trump aide Bannon's Hail Mary gets fact-checked by House investigator

    06:10

  • Indicted Trump coup plotter runs from voting machine plot he admitted

    03:45

  • Peter Alexander shouts question to Saudi crown prince about Jamal Khashoggi

    00:33

  • Biden fist-bumps Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

    02:33

  • In echoes of 2020, Wisconsin Dems focus on voting out 'embarrassing' Sen. Ron Johnson

    04:10

  • Manchin drops support for climate and tax provisions in reconciliation bill

    02:23

  • Young Democratic voters ‘demand that the Party be more responsive to their issues’ activist says

    08:26

  • How Biden Can Save Dems From a 2024 Shellacking

    15:35

  • Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, has died at 73

    01:22

  • Senate group close to releasing bill to prevent candidates from stealing elections

    02:04

  • ICE issues new guidelines to ensure migrant children aren't separated from parents

    02:31

  • Judge once again declines to delay Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress trial

    01:15

  • Bannon asks judge to delay contempt of Congress trial

    01:39

  • Phoebe Bridgers on her lyrics, lonely creativity, and smashing guitars and double standards

    29:52

American Voices

Judge blocks protections for LGBTQ students and workers

00:42

A judge in Tennessee temporarily blocked a federal directive that protects students and workers from being discriminated against based on their sexual orientation or identity. July 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Judge blocks protections for LGBTQ students and workers

    00:42
  • UP NEXT

    “The picture of the fist-bump is going to haunt President Biden for years” 

    05:37

  • Legal Historian: The anti-abortion movement isn’t done dragging America to a darker place

    06:59

  • The Last Thing: Trolling Dr. Oz

    03:01

  • Podesta: Manchin ‘single handedly doomed humanity’ with climate veto

    05:10

  • Losing again: MAGA 'hearsay' defense crashes as officer confirms Trump tried to join violent march

    05:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All