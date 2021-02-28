Johnson & Johnson's single-shot Covid vaccine cleared for emergency use in U.S.

In what is being deemed a game-changer in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the FDA cleared the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use. The one-dose vaccine can be stored at standard refrigeration temperatures for up to three months, and shipments are expected to begin as soon as Monday. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez covers this breaking news with Director of the Special Pathogens Unit at Boston Medical Center, Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, and NBC News correspondent Ellison Barber discussing the impact this third vaccine will have on combating Covid.