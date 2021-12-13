Jill Wine-Banks: Case for holding Meadows in contempt is “very strong'
03:53
Share this -
copied
Former Watergate Special Prosecutor and MSNBC Contributor, Jill Wine-Banks, reacts to breaking news on the release of the January 6th Commission’s contempt report against former Trump Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows. Dec. 13, 2021
California Governor pushes to restrict assault weapons using tactics used in Texas abortion law battle
07:07
Jill Wine-Banks: Case for holding Meadows in contempt is “very strong'
03:53
Rev. William Barber and activists head to Washington to march for the passage of the Build Back Better bill
04:39
Here’s why the January 6th Commission is holding Meadows in contempt
06:19
January 6th Committee plows ahead with contempt charges against Meadows
06:45
National guard deployed in Kentucky after deadly tornadoes