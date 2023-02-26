IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mom of Oxford Shooting Survivor reflects on MSU shooting

    04:34

  • Trump claims he ‘did nothing wrong’ as nation waits for charging decisions in Georgia election probe

    02:49

  • “It’s plain wrong”: Biden Administration implements new border restrictions

    03:35
  • Now Playing

    Jewel’s new app brings mental healthcare into the metaverse

    05:14
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s shifting narrative on the Georgia investigation into possible election interference

    04:25

  • Meet the new Michigan GOP chair: An election denier who believes in demons

    03:27

  • Nikki Haley avoids criticism of Donald Trump as she launches 2024 bid for the White House

    03:42

  • Trump vows to expand death penalty if re-elected

    05:31

  • Black Girl Freedom Week: It’s time we invest in Black girls

    05:10

  • Trump special counsel on a subpoena spree

    04:12

  • Change could be coming to Michigan

    03:57

  • House Republicans stalled on key agenda items

    03:41

  • The U.S. fight to maintain bipartisan support in aiding Ukraine

    03:44

  • How to help men admit when they need help

    04:02

  • MSU professor on mass shooting: ‘You don’t think it’s going to happen here, and then it does’

    04:13

  • Striking the right message on immigration

    04:23

  • Lawsuit: Fox News hosts knew Trump’s election lies were bogus

    02:32

  • Black business owner strives for 'reverse gentrification'

    03:13

  • Kentucky Republicans strip away rights from trans youth

    03:27

  • Nearing 1 year of war, U.S. accuses Russia of committing crimes against humanity in Ukraine

    03:03

American Voices

Jewel’s new app brings mental healthcare into the metaverse

05:14

Grammy-nominated folk singer Jewel is launching Innerworld, a free app combining virtual reality and cognitive behavioral therapy techniques. Jewel joins MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss her struggles as a teen star and her dedication to making mental health treatment more accessible.Feb. 26, 2023

  • Mom of Oxford Shooting Survivor reflects on MSU shooting

    04:34

  • Trump claims he ‘did nothing wrong’ as nation waits for charging decisions in Georgia election probe

    02:49

  • “It’s plain wrong”: Biden Administration implements new border restrictions

    03:35
  • Now Playing

    Jewel’s new app brings mental healthcare into the metaverse

    05:14
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s shifting narrative on the Georgia investigation into possible election interference

    04:25

  • Meet the new Michigan GOP chair: An election denier who believes in demons

    03:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All