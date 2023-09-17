Jennifer Rubin: Republicans reveal contempt for Americans’ intelligence

Congress is quickly approaching a deadline to extend federal funding for childcare, which would impact over three million children. But instead of working to get this bill passed, House republicans have been focused on impeaching president Biden and rebranding themselves as “pro-baby.” MSNBC Political Analyst and Washington Post Opinion Columnist Jennifer Rubin points out that republicans branding themselves as “pro-baby” but not doing what’s necessary for children and families is one of the many examples of the party’s contempt for Americans’ Intelligence. Rubin joined American Voices host Alicia Menendez to discuss. Sept. 17, 2023