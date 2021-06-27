Jelani Cobb: Action on the George Floyd bill is crucial

George Floyd’s family members pushed for ex-cop Derek Chauvin to receive the maximum 40-year jail sentence for murdering Floyd. However, a judge sentenced Chauvin to 22.5 years in prison. MSNBC legal analyst Katie Phang and MSNBC Contributor Jelani Cobb, Staff Writer at The New Yorker and Professor of Journalism at Columbia University, join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what factors contributed to the judge’s ruling and the pressure on Congress to pass the Justice in Policing Act.