Jayland Walker’s killing and how it ties into the re-traumatization of black people

The funeral for Jayland Walker, an unarmed black man shot 60 times by police in Ohio, is set to take place Wednesday. Washington Post reporters Toluse Olorunnip and Robert Samuels dissect the systemic racism that leads to these types of killings in their new book entitled “His Name is George Floyd.” They joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how the perpetual killing of black people at the arms of police re-traumatizes black people and what to do about it. July 11, 2022