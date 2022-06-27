IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Javier Muñoz explains how he holds on to hope despite obstacles as gay actor

03:51

Actor Javier Muñoz celebrated the LGBTQ community at the 2022 NYC Pride March. During the march, he sat down with Alicia Menendez on American Voices to discuss overcoming obstacles in Hollywood as a gay man. June 27, 2022

