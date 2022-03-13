Jason Rezaian urges ramped efforts for Brittney Griner

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia for at least a month. Washington Post Opinion Writer Jason Rezaian, who was a former hostage in Iran for nearly two years, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss his concerns over Griner’s case, and why he believes the U.S. government needs a more robust response when an American is detained in a foreign country.March 13, 2022