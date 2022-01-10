IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Ted Cruz and the power of Fox News

    04:54

  • 'This is not a test, our democracy is in peril': Mayors fight for federal voting rights legislation

    06:10

  • Investigating the broad plot to overturn the 2020 election

    10:29

  • How to find time for creativity and self-care during the pandemic

    05:11

  • New Corbevax vaccine could be global game changer

    05:55

  • ‘The guns will come out at the last minute’: The next wave of far-right extremism

    07:14

  • Climate change is our greatest existential threat

    02:35

  • Neighboring communities pitch in to help CO wildfire victims

    04:13

  • Education Secretary urges schools to stay open amid Omicron surge

    05:22

  • Jan. 6 committee sets stage for public hearings

    08:00

  • Voters under 30 could be key to winning midterms

    05:50

  • Rev. Barber: What if we have a massive turnout of poor and low-wealth people in the midterms?

    05:29

  • Jan. 6 committee stages public hearings as lawmakers reflect on anniversary of Capitol attack

    07:38

  • Ghislaine Maxwell trial: What to expect from closing arguments

    05:54

  • 'He needs to answer to his alleged crimes': Mary Trump weighs in on Donald Trump’s legal battles

    05:11

  • Rep. Brendan Boyle says Build Back Better is not dead

    04:57

  • Can current and former GOPers face prison time for Jan. 6th? 

    06:48

  • Covid’s evolution: ‘With each passing wave, we’ve seen greater transmissibility’

    04:04

  • 'Donald Trump lies like you breathe': Michael Cohen weighs in on Jan. 6 investigation

    06:03

  • FDA permanently allows abortion pills by mail.

    02:01

American Voices

January 6th Committee projects optimism over Pence meeting

07:26

As the January 6th Committee prepares to formally invite Mike Pence to meet with them to discuss details of the riot, host of American Voices Alicia Menendez speaks with Politico White House Correspondent, Eugene Daniels, and HuffPost Senior Justice Reporter, Ryan Reilly about what to expect from the former Vice President.Jan. 10, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Ted Cruz and the power of Fox News

    04:54

  • 'This is not a test, our democracy is in peril': Mayors fight for federal voting rights legislation

    06:10

  • Investigating the broad plot to overturn the 2020 election

    10:29

  • How to find time for creativity and self-care during the pandemic

    05:11

  • New Corbevax vaccine could be global game changer

    05:55

  • ‘The guns will come out at the last minute’: The next wave of far-right extremism

    07:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All