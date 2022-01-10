January 6th Committee projects optimism over Pence meeting
As the January 6th Committee prepares to formally invite Mike Pence to meet with them to discuss details of the riot, host of American Voices Alicia Menendez speaks with Politico White House Correspondent, Eugene Daniels, and HuffPost Senior Justice Reporter, Ryan Reilly about what to expect from the former Vice President.Jan. 10, 2022
