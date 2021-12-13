January 6th Committee plows ahead with contempt charges against Meadows
The January 6th Committee is prepared to hold former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in criminal contempt, as the former President loses an appeal to keep his documents from the Committee. MSNBC's Alicia Menendez breaks it down with the Washington Post’s Carol Leonnig, Politico’s Eugene Daniels, and Former Deputy Security Advisor, Ben Rhodes.Dec. 13, 2021
