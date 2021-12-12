January 6th Committee finds 'exceptionally interesting and important documents'
The January 6th Committee has now interviewed over 300 people. Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney says she and her colleagues have unearthed, “exceptionally interesting and important documents” about Trump and his allies’ involvement in the insurrection. MSNBC's Alicia Menendez speaks with three Washington insiders about the latest in the investigation. Dec. 12, 2021
