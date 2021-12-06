January 6th Committee begins turning the screws

The January 6th Committee this week announced that it has conducted at least 250 interviews with people related to the Capitol attack. The panel plans to conduct public hearings beginning sometime in 2022. A panel joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what we can expect in the week to come and how much the committee may already know about the events leading up to the attack.Dec. 6, 2021
