January 6 committee divided over Ginni Thomas’ texts
04:31
The New York Times reports Republican members of the January 6 Committee fear the political consequences of calling Virginia “Ginni” Thomas in for an interview. “They’ve said before, ‘Everything is on the table.’ That theory is going to get tested when it comes to Ginni Thomas,” explains Politico White House reporter Eugene Daniels. He and Democratic strategist Juanita Tolliver discuss the committee’s dilemma and the growing calls for Justice Thomas to recuse himself from election cases.March 28, 2022
