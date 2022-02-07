Jan. 6 probe widens as committee utilizes tactics typically used against 'mobsters and terrorists'
With each passing day, the scope of Donald Trump’s plot to overturn President Biden’s election victory widens. MSNBC contributors Jill Wine-Banks and Betsy Woodruff Swan joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss new steps in the Jan. 6 investigation.Feb. 7, 2022
