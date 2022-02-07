IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Has Facebook reached its peak?

    03:56

  • Latest jobs report reveals post-pandemic recovery for women is well behind men

    04:52
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 probe widens as committee utilizes tactics typically used against 'mobsters and terrorists'

    10:40
  • UP NEXT

    How to stop the GOP’s school board takeover

    06:58

  • 'Dear White Staffers': Anonymous Instagram testimonials slamming workplace culture grip Capitol Hill

    07:07

  • Minnesota mourns the police shooting death of another black man

    08:25

  • Missing the Target: Why the GOP’s rationale for banning books rings hollow

    02:34

  • What’s ahead in Brian Flores’ historic lawsuit against the NFL

    04:52

  • The extreme politics of the Republican Party

    08:54

  • Amid increasing legal heat, Rudy Giuliani does reality TV

    06:23

  • What a shifting to a COVID-19 endemic might look like

    06:21

  • RNC: Rioters engaged in 'legitimate political discourse'

    09:01

  • Congress invests in climate resilience

    06:36

  • The Supreme Court needs to work for the people

    08:23

  • ‘Thousands of messages a day’: New York Times reporter reveals toll of online abuse

    04:19

  • Sen. McConnell and the Republican party’s policy-free midterm campaign

    06:03

  • Donald Trump suggests he would pardon Capitol rioters if reelected

    06:18

  • The fight to restore faith in elections

    04:13

  • Dissecting the importance of having a Black woman on the Supreme Court

    09:43

  • Voto Latino announces campaign to hold Sen. Sinema 'accountable'

    03:33

American Voices

Jan. 6 probe widens as committee utilizes tactics typically used against 'mobsters and terrorists'

10:40

With each passing day, the scope of Donald Trump’s plot to overturn President Biden’s election victory widens. MSNBC contributors Jill Wine-Banks and Betsy Woodruff Swan joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss new steps in the Jan. 6 investigation.Feb. 7, 2022

  • Has Facebook reached its peak?

    03:56

  • Latest jobs report reveals post-pandemic recovery for women is well behind men

    04:52
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 probe widens as committee utilizes tactics typically used against 'mobsters and terrorists'

    10:40
  • UP NEXT

    How to stop the GOP’s school board takeover

    06:58

  • 'Dear White Staffers': Anonymous Instagram testimonials slamming workplace culture grip Capitol Hill

    07:07

  • Minnesota mourns the police shooting death of another black man

    08:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All