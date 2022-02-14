Jan. 6 probe and GOP loyalty to Trump loom over midterm elections
Senate Republicans remain divided over how to address the spread of Trumpism ahead of the 2022 midterms. Congressional Reporter for The Guardian Hugo Lowell, Senior Editor for Insider Kadia Tubman MSNBC Political Analyst Juanita Tolliver joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the politics at play this election year.Feb. 14, 2022
