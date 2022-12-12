IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Jan. 6 committee weighing criminal referrals as it prepares final report

03:40

The January 6th Committee met Sunday to discuss potential criminal referrals as it wraps up its sprawling investigation. MSNBC contributor Jill Wine-Banks and Andy Kroll, reporter at ProPublica joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the final week’s of the panel’s investigative work.Dec. 12, 2022

