Jan. 6 committee stages public hearings as lawmakers reflect on anniversary of Capitol attack
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are preparing to commemorate the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot. Senior Editor for Insider Kadia Tubman, White House Reporter for the Los Angeles Times Eli Stokols, and MSNBC Political Analyst Juanita Tolliver joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the attack’s impact on American democracy. Jan. 3, 2022
