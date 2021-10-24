Jan. 6 committee pushes forward with investigation as Steve Bannon ignores subpoena
The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot is moving forward with its sprawling investigation despite a snub from Trump ally Steve Bannon. MSNBC contributor Jill Wine-Banks, Daniel Strauss, Senior Political Correspondent for the New Republic, and Boston Globe Opinion Columnist Renee Graham joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the next steps in the investigation. Oct. 24, 2021