Jan. 6 committee members urge Ginni Thomas to testify

Democratic Reps. Raskin and Lofgren are renewing calls for Ginni Thomas to sit down with the January 6 Committee after reports she tried to interfere with the 2020 election results in two states. Daniel Strauss, senior political correspondent for The New Republic, and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance discuss whether the panel will issue Thomas a subpoena and what to expect when public hearings resume this fall.Sept. 5, 2022