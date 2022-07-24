IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Minnesota Republican suggest abortion rights advocates are playing ‘the rape card’

    02:34

  • New memoir 'Illegally Yours' details the fears of living undocumented in America

    05:08

  • Texas moms form new group to vote Governor Greg Abbott out of office

    03:35
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 committee lays out breadcrumbs for Justice Department

    03:08
  • UP NEXT

    Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

    04:03

  • Secret Service driver hires Trump-world lawyer

    03:06

  • The World Health Organization Declares Monkeypox a Global Health Emergency

    02:02

  • Republican lawmakers split on same-sex marriage despite overwhelming support among voters

    03:48

  • Congresswoman Sara Jacobs shares personal story as Congress fights to protect access to contraception

    03:23

  • Far-right extremists attack librarians as part of a push to establish an authoritarian America

    01:26

  • Texas Congresswoman on life after Roe: 'There’s just chaos and confusion on the ground'

    04:29

  • 'Systemic failures, that was an understatement': Texas State Rep. Gutierrez reacts to new Uvalde report

    04:39

  • Texas GOP leaders take action on everything but the power grid

    02:00

  • Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress trial set to begin

    04:28

  • Jan. 6 expects to get Secret Service texts by Tuesday as the panel prepares for final summer hearing

    05:32

  • 'The key job of the leader is to make decisions': Police failures plagued Uvalde school shooting

    03:39

  • Young voters want new lawmakers

    04:38

  • The plot to sabotage American elections

    03:27

  • OBGYN weighs in on 10-year-old rape/abortion case

    04:17

  • Jan. 6 committee interview former Overstock CEO over ‘Unhinged’ White House meeting

    03:55

American Voices

Jan. 6 committee lays out breadcrumbs for Justice Department

03:08

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to provide new evidence in Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election. MSNBC Contributor Joyce Vance and Gabe Debenedetti, National Correspondent for New York magazine joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the Justice Department’s role in investigating the attack on democracy. July 24, 2022

  • Minnesota Republican suggest abortion rights advocates are playing ‘the rape card’

    02:34

  • New memoir 'Illegally Yours' details the fears of living undocumented in America

    05:08

  • Texas moms form new group to vote Governor Greg Abbott out of office

    03:35
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 committee lays out breadcrumbs for Justice Department

    03:08
  • UP NEXT

    Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

    04:03

  • Secret Service driver hires Trump-world lawyer

    03:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All